An Bord Pleanala asked to rule on South Tipp solar farm

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a solar farm near Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council gave conditional approval last month for the Springmount Solar Farm on a 64 hectare site to the north of the N24 between Clonmel and Cahir.

The applicants say the development – which takes in Rathkeevin, Kilmolash and Jamestown – would power the equivalent of 12,000 households or three quarters of the town of Clonmel.

Two submissions were made to the local authority during the planning process – an appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

A decision is due in September.