Biodiversity funding for Tipperary

Tipperary is getting almost €90,000 to tackle the Biodiversity crisis.
Seven Tipp County Council projects are sharing in the latest round of the Local Biodiversity Action Fund
The biggest chunk is going to wetlands schemes with €32,000 between a county-wide survey and Habitat Management at Cabragh Wetlands.
There’s also €27,000 for a hedgerow survey and €8,000 for a project focused on Alpine newt eDNA.
Tipperary CoCo County Tipperary Wetlands Survey €26,350
Tipperary CoCo Habitat Management at Cabragh Wetlands, Co. Tipperary €5,950
Tipperary CoCo Mapping of areas managed for pollinators by Tipperary County Council €4,250
Tipperary CoCo County Tipperary Hedgerow Survey €26,988
Tipperary CoCo Biodiversity Awareness and Training in County Tipp €14,450
Tipperary CoCo Recording Irish mayfly – establishing conservation status €1,289
Tipperary CoCo Alpine newt eDNA €8,434