Biodiversity funding for Tipperary

Tipperary is getting almost €90,000 to tackle the Biodiversity crisis.

Seven Tipp County Council projects are sharing in the latest round of the Local Biodiversity Action Fund

The biggest chunk is going to wetlands schemes with €32,000 between a county-wide survey and Habitat Management at Cabragh Wetlands.

There’s also €27,000 for a hedgerow survey and €8,000 for a project focused on Alpine newt eDNA.

Tipperary CoCo County Tipperary Wetlands Survey €26,350

Tipperary CoCo Habitat Management at Cabragh Wetlands, Co. Tipperary €5,950

Tipperary CoCo Mapping of areas managed for pollinators by Tipperary County Council €4,250

Tipperary CoCo County Tipperary Hedgerow Survey €26,988

Tipperary CoCo Biodiversity Awareness and Training in County Tipp €14,450

Tipperary CoCo Recording Irish mayfly – establishing conservation status €1,289

Tipperary CoCo Alpine newt eDNA €8,434