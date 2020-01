Questions have again been asked about the quality of works being carried out on the Clonmel by-pass.

A multi-million Euro resurfacing project is being carried out over a number of months on the stretch of the N24 between the Cahir Road and Moangarriff Roundabouts.

However many motorists and local representatives have raised concerns that the finish is not up to standard.

Councillor Richie Molloy says many people have questioned the need for the works in the first place.