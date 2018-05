There were heated exchanges between a Tipperary TD and the Minister for Transport in the Dail canteen on Tuesday.

Shane Ross used a number of expletives to describe Mattie McGrath – with Minister Ross claiming the Independent Deputy was trying to block everything he does.

The row stems from Deputy McGrath’s heavy criticisms of the new drink driving legislation which is being debated in the Dáil.

Deputy McGrath says he’s been trying to engage with the Minister but he’s not listening…