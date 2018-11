Fianna Fáil’s latest General Election candidate in Tipperary says she’s been getting strong support.

Councillor Imelda Goldsboro joins sitting TD Jackie Cahill from Thurles and Sandra Farrell from Nenagh in contesting the next election.

The Ballingarry native was elected for the first time in 2014 for the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

Councillor Goldsboro says the response to her addition has been positive.