Former Tipperary County Councillor David Doran says he’s not bowing out of public life.

He failed to get retain his seat in the recent local elections having first taken his place on Thurles Town Council in 2004.

Doran – who resigned from Sinn Féin earlier this year – was hospitalised shortly before polling day on May 24th.

He heard that he was after losing his seat while still in hospital. – he spoke of his reaction to this on Tipp Today earlier.