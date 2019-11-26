Plans to tackle UHL overcrowding revealed

University Hospital Limerick has consistently been the most overcrowded hospital this year, according to trolley watch figures.

The €19.5 million 60-bed-block, which will help with inpatient capacity, is hoped to be ready by the end of 2020. Plans for the 96-bed-block also remain a priority.

Yesterday saw UHL break the daily record for the high numbers of patients on trolleys.

To deal with the huge numbers of patients presenting there, they announced a number of contingency measures yesterday evening.

These include a reduction in elective surgeries and increased ward rounds to identify which patients can be transferred or discharged.

On Sunday, a total of 183 patients attended the hospital’s Emergency Department – significantly above the norm for a Sunday.

Hospital management are also renewing their appeal to the public to only use the Emergency Department for emergencies.

Where suitable, patients will also be transferred to other hospitals within the group or to community care settings.

The Local Injury Units in Ennis and Nenagh hospitals are open everyday 8am-8pm and St John’s Hospital in Limerick is open 8am-6pm Monday-Friday. They will treat broken bones, dislocations, sprains and minor burns – all without the long wait in Emergency Departments during busy times.

In the coming weeks, additional measures will also be put in place under the Winter Action Plan.