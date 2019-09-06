Plans for Applefest unveiled

Applefest returns to Clonmel for a second year later this month.

The festival – which aims to celebrate the unique sense of place in Clonmel – takes place from September 27th to 29th.

There are a series events happening over the three days including a poetry workshop where locals are invited to contribute a piece of poetry focusing on Clonmel as a heritage town called ‘If Walls Could Speak’ with closing date on September 13.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today festival press officer Jennifer Cox said people are also invited to show off their baking skills in the Big Applefest bakeoff at the Heritage Fair in the Friary car park on Saturday.