Vital physiotherapy services will be returning to Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel next week.

Previously a physiotherapist had visited the school on a regular basis – however this service was discontinued at the start of the current term in September.

It meant the children involved were being brought to the Primary Care Centres in Tipp Town, Cashel or Clonmel for physio.

Local TD Michael Lowry raised the case with the HSE and Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath.