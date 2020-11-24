Overnight water disruption for some customers in south east Tipp

Customers in parts of south east Tipperary could experience water disruption overnight.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are carrying out water mains rehabilitation work between 8pm tonight and 6am tomorrow, affecting customers in Ballinard, Killenaule, Ballylusky, Moyglass, Coolbaun Cross South, Gortnahoo, Glengoole, Dualla and surrounding areas.

Irish Water say they’ll work to minimise disruption, but customers may experience issues of low pressure in the days immediately after supply has been restored as levels in the network return to normal.