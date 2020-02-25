Ongoing flooding in North Tipperary continues

Lough Derg RNLI are warning people to be “extra cautious” near waterways due to ongoing flooding.

Despite increasingly dry weather, river levels are expected to increase on the river Shannon in Tipperary as a vast amount of rainfall makes its way downstream.

Two roads in North Tipperary remain closed this morning due to flooding, and motorists should be wary of spot flooding in many other areas.

Geoff O’Donoghue of Lough Derg RNLI says that pedestrians and motorists need to be vigilant to the risks along rivers and lakes.

He said it’s very serious, as you can’t see the edges of docks or riversides and it’s dangerous for motorists and pedestrians and while people are curious about looking at floods, they need to be aware of the risks.

Listen to a snippet here;