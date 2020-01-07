Nominations welcome for Tipperary International Peace Award

Tipperary Peace Convention has announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Tipperary International Peace Award.

The nomination process is open to members of the public and to representatives of organisations and associations.

A short list of nominees will be announced in early 2020 and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

The award will subsequently be presented in Tipperary on a date to be confirmed in 2020.

Speaking to Tipp FM News Martin Quinn explained the process is now open for nominees.