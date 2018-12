Tipperary based Germinal Ireland has appointed a new technical sales manager for Munster.

Meath native Bill Reilly has taken up the role at the seed specialist firm.

He previously worked with Germinal Great Britain, and prior to that the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board in the UK.

The multinational seed firm with branches in the UK, New Zealand, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland has its Irish base in Horse and Jockey.