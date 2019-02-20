Nenagh’s “The Fayre” to close its doors

Another long standing business in Nenagh is set to shut up shop.

The Fayre on Pierce Street is closing at the beginning of March after over 22 years in business.

Mary and Flannan Lowry took over the newsagents from the O’Shea family in 1996 and since their passing their children have continued the business for the past 9 years but today made the sad announcement it would be closing on March 2nd.

They paid tribute to all the staff working there including Susan Madden who has spent 39 years in the shop working for both the Lowrys and the O’Shea family prior to that.

It has existed as a newsagents for nearly a century.

In 2017 The Fayre scooped one of County Tipperary inaugural Business Awards much to the delight of staff and management alike