Minister rules out reversal of changes to Clonmel district

The Minister for Local Government and Electoral Reform has ruled out rowing back on changes to the Clonmel – Cahir electoral areas.

Minister John Paul Phelan held discussions with local Councillors and TDs in the wake of the decision to bring Cahir in to the Tipperary-Cashel municipal district, leaving Clonmel in its own Borough district.

Many local representatives were extremely dissatisfied with the proposal which will see the four Councillors in Cahir brought in to the same municipal district as Tipp Town and Cashel.

Councillors had hoped to convince Minster Phelan to reverse his decision, however, he emphasised that, due to the terms of reference, his hands were tied and the decision was final.



Leaving Clonmel as a borough district on its own will result in just six Councillors representing around 30 thousand people.

Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Richie Molloy, was one of those hoping for a reversal of the decision. He described the changes as ludicrous.

