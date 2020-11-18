Man who died in crash on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border has been named locally

The man who died in yesterday’s crash on the Tipp/Kilkenny border has been named locally as James Cody Junior.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the car he was driving left the road near Killamery on the N76 Clonmel to Kilkenny Road.

James was living in Kilkenny City and leaves behind a partner and his baby daughter.

He will be laid to rest after a private funeral mass on Friday.

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone who was driving in the Killamery area between 10.30 and 11.30am yesterday to contact them.