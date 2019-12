A main car park in Cashel is to close for two and a half months from January with a view to increasing parking in the town in the long run.

The Main Street Old Buckley’s car park is to close from mid January and the council are hopeful it will be open by Easter.

The back of the courthouse will be opened up for pedestrian access to parking at the back of the mart.

Fine Gael Councillor Declan Burgess told Tipp FM News he hopes there won’t be any delay with the works, which would impact on tourism.