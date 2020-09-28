Local Bus Éireann Expressway services facing the axe

Bus Eireann has announced it will cut its Expressway services from early next year due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

The service from Dublin to Belfast will be suspended indefinitely, while the routes from Dublin to Limerick, Cork and Galway will be scrapped. The semi-state company says there will be no job losses.

The National Bus and Rail Union’s General Secretary Dermot O’Leary says its down to politicians to fight for their local bus service.

“These routes are supposed to be commercial, serving every town and village along the routes affected, so it is disappointing. Our initial reaction is that Government and opposition politicians need to show their worth to their constituencies in the areas affected.”