Life in prison for Tipp man who murdered mother of four

A Tipperary man has been jailed for life for murdering a mother of four with whom he was in a brief relationship.

Danny Whelan, 30, of no fixed address but originally from Thurles, pleaded guilty to murdering Samantha Walsh in Waterford city in April 2017.

In April of last year, Gardai were called to an apartment complex where Danny Whelan had overdosed on heroin.

Paramedics found a confession note on his person addressed to his father, saying he had murdered Samantha and her body was then found in the bedroom surrounded by blood.

It’s unclear how she was murdered but he told Gardai he killed her with a hammer while the confession note said he did it with an ashtray.