Further issues over “Taking in Charge” of estates

Questions have been asked of Tipperary County Council’s taking in charge process.

As the local authority are appealing for property owners to come forward to have their estates taken in charge, a number of councillors have been approached by homeowners in estates that have put them forward – but have seen no movement from the council.

This could be down to a number of reasons, including developers not having completed adequate works or infrastructure.

Senior Planner with Tipperary County Council Brian Beck says they’re awaiting direction from the Department…