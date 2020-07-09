Irish Water still monitoring multiple Tipperary schemes despite recent rainfall

Some water sources in Tipperary remain fragile despite heavy rainfall in recent weeks.

That’s according to Irish Water, who’ve decided to lift their hosepipe ban saying that above average rainfall has occurred in the last few weeks.

However, the Commons scheme remains in drought.

Duane O’Brien of Irish Water says there are some other schemes which they are still closely monitoring:

“We’re not comfortable with the resources we have on the Clonmel and Galtee schemes. We would like for further rainfall to continue and for normal rainfall to persist after that. We’re managing our supplies, we’re looking at reducing leakage where we can. But we’re asking people again to try to restrict non-essential use of water if they can help it.

“The schemes that are at risk are generally taking sources from upland streams. And they haven’t recovered as much as we’d like. I don’t know whether Tipperary has missed a lot of the rainfall we’ve seen nationally but we’re still fairly dry. So we’re monitoring that and trying to manage our resources the best we can.”