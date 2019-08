Over thirty different nationalities will come together in Cahir this weekend for the Taste of Cahir festival.

The two-day event celebrates the flavours, music and people of Cahir that have been brought to it by its diverse population.

The World Bake off will be one of the highlights, which is set to bring entrants from far and wide to the town.

Event organiser Barry O’Donovan says there’s plenty other entertainment across the weekend too.