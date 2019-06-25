HSE commits to funding Tipp summer camp for special needs children

A resolution appears to have been found to the funding problems for a summer camp for children with special needs in Tipperary.

There was widespread anger and disappointment at the HSE decision not to back the camp run by the Brothers of Charity in Clonmel this year.

As well as benefitting the children who attend it also provided much needed respite for their families.

A number of local politicians were involved in attempts to get funding with Deputy Seamus Healy planning on raising it in the Dáil while Councillor Garret Ahearn raised it with Health Minister Simon Harris.

Labour Health spokesperson Alan Kelly spoke with HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid and the officials directly involved in the decision to fund the camp.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he delivered some very welcome news.