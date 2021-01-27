Housing report shows need for ‘new builds’ in Tipperary

There were 272 homes under construction in Tipperary last month, according to a report from GeoDirectory.

The housing database has issued its Q4 report for 2020, which highlighted that house prices remained strong in the county despite the economic disruption of the pandemic.

One of its most noteworthy findings is that only four percent of property transactions in Tipp last year involved new dwellings, compared to 40 percent in Kildare.

Dara Keogh is CEO of GeoDirectory says “what’s interesting about Tipperary is that the number of new dwellings that are being bought is fairly low as a proportion of those 976 transactions.”

“It’s only 4.4% – the average across the country is somewhere between 18 and 19% and it even goes up to a high of 40.5% in Kildare. So there’s definitely room for new houses coming through in Tipperary.”