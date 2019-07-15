Council moves to allay housing fears over Syrian refugees

Tipperary County Council officials have moved to allay concerns that the arrival of refugees from Syria over the next year and a half will prevent locals from being housed.

230 refugees who fled the war torn county will be resettled in Tipperary over the next 18 months.

The Premier County is already home to 12 Syrian families who arrived in Thurles a number of years back and are said to have integrated well into the community.

45 more families will be coming to Tipperary over the next year or so.

Many locals have expressed concerns that their arrival would impact on those who are on the council housing list.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier Director of Housing at Tipperary County Council, Sinead Carr said this will not be the case.

Thurles based County Councillor Seamus Hanafin says the 12 Syrian families who arrived to Tipp in 2015 have settled in well.

He says many local voluntary organisations such as the Centre for Independent Living, Thurles Lions Club, the Irish Country Women’s Association and the Men’s Shed group played a huge part in helping them integrate.

The Fianna Fáil representative says other Syrian families deserve the opportunity to begin a new life here.