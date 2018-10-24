UHL busiest hospital in the country with 56 on trolleys

University Hospital Limerick is the busiest hospital in the country today.

There are 56 people without a bed at the facility which serves North Tipperary today – almost double the amount on trolleys in the next busiest hospitals.

University Hospital Waterford and Cork University Hospital each have 30 patients without beds.

415 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning across the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

281 are waiting in the emergency department, while 134 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.