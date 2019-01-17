Trolley numbers decrease

There has been a significant reduction in the numbers of those awaiting a bed at hospitals serving Tipperary.

South Tipp General had experienced severe overcrowding at the weekend, with 50 people on trolleys or in overflow wards.

The number awaiting treatment at the Clonmel hospital has now dropped to 25.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp, is no longer the most crowded hospital in the country today, having dropped from 59 to 41 on trolleys.

There are 480 people awaiting beds at hospitals around the country, with University Hospitals Galway and Cork the most overcrowded on 47.