Tipperary father thanks the public for their generosity in helping get family to New Zealand

A Tipperary father says he’s “humbled” after reaching a fundraising target to get his baby and wife back to New Zealand for Christmas.

Harrison Dunne, whose father James is from Graigue, Moycarkey, was born in Ireland in September with a rare genetic disorder called Myotubular Myopathy.

€65,000 has been raised on GoFundMe to help them fly home to New Zealand in the coming weeks on a specialist flight, which will also require two nurses.

It’s hoped that the climate there will help Harrison to develop in his early years.

James is thanking the people of Tipperary for their generosity in recent weeks.

“There’s been an air of the prodigal son as we’ve seen a lot of help, support and donations coming in from Tipperary.”

“Even though I don’t live in Ireland anymore I’m still a Tipperary man at heart. It’s been really humbling to get this support after so many years being away.”

“My wife especially too – it makes her feel like an honorary Tipperary woman and we brought another Tipperary man into the fold as well.”