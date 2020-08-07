Tipp man facing into ultra-marathon

A 26-year-old Tipp man is aiming to run 100 miles in 24 hours to raise funds for Jigsaw at the weekend.

Thurles native Aaron Sweeney, who now lives in Cashel, will be taking on the ‘Connemara 100’ starting Saturday morning alongside over 50 other people.

The trainee solicitor has been stepping up his training in recent weeks, running 100 kilometres in one of his training runs.

Aaron says he’s benefited from the work of mental health charity Jigsaw in the past, and wants to raise funds to help it establish its upcoming new base in Thurles.

“Services for mental health and stuff you see it locally at community level they’re kind of out on their feet. Waiting lists to see a public health nurse or anything like that you could be waiting months or years in some cases and that is way too long.”

“It’s only when I was around 24 I came around Jigsaw and saw the great work that they do for young people.”

“Their services range from 12 to 25 so I was a little bit late when I found them – I wish I’d heard about them sooner.”

Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/connemara100