Mental health centres serving Tipp using physical restraint

Almost 80 per cent of approved mental health centres were using physical restraint in 2016, including in Tipperary.

The Mental Health Commission says five thousand episodes of restrictive practices were reported to them that year alone.

This report from the Mental Health Commission shows that there was an increase in physical restraint and seclusion practices from 2015 to 2016.

79 per cent of approved centres used physical restraint on patients in 2016, up from 75 the year previous.

More men then women were physically restrained, and 90 per cent of all episodes are said to have lasted less than 15 minutes.

The HSE Community Healthcare Organisations with the highest rate of episodes of physical restraint per population was CHO 3:

Clare, Limerick, North Tipperary/East Limerick.

Meanwhile, seclusion was used in 39 per cent of approved centres in 2015, but that increased the following year to 42 per cent.

There were 213 episodes where a person was locked in seclusion for over 24 hours.

There were 43 episodes where a person was locked in seclusion for over 72 hours.

The Community Healthcare Organisation with the highest rate of episodes of seclusion per population was CHO 5: South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, and Wexford.