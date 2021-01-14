Local’s say they will fundraise to keep St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick open

The Health Minister is to be asked to provide figures on how much it will take to bring St Brigid’s Hospital up to code to maintain respite and palliative care services.

Local activist Catherine Foley has asked Tipperary Oireachtas members to demand such figures from Stephen Donnelly, after her own ‘bed push’ to Leinster House was cancelled.

After travelling as far as Kilkenny on Monday, she decided that it was unsafe for her and other road users, if she continued unaccompanied.

However, she says that the fight goes on this week.

“I’ve asked our TD’s to get me a letter stating how much it will cost to bring St Brigid’s Hospital up to standard.”

“We’d have builders and carpenters to go in there and we’ll fundraise to bring it up.”

“So I’d like to see it now from our Minister – hand me a letter on how much it’s going to cost to bring this back to a hospital standard.”