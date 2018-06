The people of Tipperary are being encouraged to come out in force today for a march calling for the restoration of mental health services in the county.

The march has been organised by the Tipperary’s Fight for Mental health group, following an overwhelming response to their recent meeting at the Clonmel Park Hotel.

The march starts at the Main Guard in Clonmel at 2.30 this afternoon.

Dan Connolly from the group says action has been long overdue.