HSE reminding people to attend injury units where appropriate

The HSE is urging people to avail of the Injuries Unit at Nenagh Hospital over the festive season rather than facing the lengthy queues which are likely to University Hospital Limerick.

The Nenagh unit is open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week – they have dealt with nearly 9,000 patients so far this year.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Nenagh Hospital Damien Ryan outlined the type of cases they deal with on Tipp Today.

One of the main advantages of the Nenagh unit is the speed with which patients are dealt with.

Anyone who has attended the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick will be well aware of how long it can take to be seen and treated.

Dr Ryan says the average time in Nenagh is 1 to 2 hours.