Hospitals serving Tipp catering for 20% of patients on trolleys

There are over 90 patients being cared for on trolleys at the two main hospitals serving Tipperary this afternoon.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation they are among 447 across the country today who are without a bed.

University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded in the country with 61 patients on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.

31 patients who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are without a bed today.