There are over 100 patients without a bed at the two main hospitals serving Tipperary today.

According to the INMO Trolley Watch figures they are among 467 people in a similar situation nationwide.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 62 patients either on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.

40 patients who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are also without a bed today.