Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Mullinahone burglary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a burglary at a house on Sunday in Ballyvadlea, Mullinahone.

A black Audi had parked outside a house and a number of men had entered the unoccupied home. After taking items from the house, the men left the scene in the car heading in the direction of Drangan Village.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was may have noticed a black Audi, partial registration 10-CE, to contact them.

Anyone who was in the Mullinahone or Drangan areas, particularly drivers who may have dash cam footage, between 10am and 12.30pm on the 5th January to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.