Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fire at the Source Arts Centre in Thurles

Gardaí are appealing for information about a fire in Thurles last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident to the rear of the Source building on Cathedral Street shortly after 9pm.

Inspector James White says the swift action of Thurles Fire crews averted what could have been a very serious situation:

“A bin was set on fire and it was adjacent to some timber cladding on the structure. Now, luckily, the fire brigade responded very, very promptly and they had the matter under control very quickly.

“It’s a matter which causes concern and we’re very anxious for anyone who was in the area of Cathedral Street between 8.30 last night and 9.15 to contact us here in Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100.”