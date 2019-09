There has been a renewed call to reduce commercial rates in Tipperary Town affected by ongoing road works.

It is not the first time the plight of traders has been brought to the attention of the Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District meeting.

But at the most recent meeting cross party councillors banded together to voice their concern for the future of the west Tipp town.

Councillor Annmarie Ryan says if something can be done then it must be done.