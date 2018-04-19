A quick recap on today’s top stories

Lowry – Ahearn row.

Independent TD Michael Lowry outlines agreement with Leo Varadkar

[full story here]

Tipp town stabbing.

Man injured during incident in Tipperary

[full story here]

Council counting cost of Ophelia and Emma

Clonmel roads programme behind schedule due to weather

[full story here]

Hundreds on trolleys.

Frontline hospital staff dealing with major overcrowding

[full story here]

Munster Senior Football Championship.

Tipp try to agree compromise on semi-final tie

[full story here]

