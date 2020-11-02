First refugee families move into their new homes in Tipperary

As part of the Refugee Resettlement Programme, 45 Syrian families were supposed to be housed in the Premier County before the end of the year, however COVID delayed progress substantially.

13 families have now been resettled in Nenagh, Clonmel and Tipp Town.

Refugee Resettlement Worker for Tipperary, Lindsay Cleary says it’s been a busy time for them.

“We’ve been doing a lot of the practical stuff – getting into schools and getting uniforms & books and all that important stuff.”

“The parents and the other adults have started English language training with the ETB so it’s all go really.”

“We’ve had a few smaller children starting in local creches and pre-schools as well so they’re all engaging with whatever supports are still open at the minute.”