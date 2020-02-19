Firearm discharged in Killenaule last night

A Garda investigation has been launched after a shot was fired at a house in Killenaule overnight.

No one was injured in the incident at Rathroe Terrace, which occurred shortly after midnight.

The scene has been preserved pending an examination by scenes of crime officers.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station is anxious to hear from anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident.

Thurles Gardaí can be contacted on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.