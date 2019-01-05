Fears over knock-on effect of ferry cancellation

The potential for Irish ferries to cancel its routes from Rosslare Harbour have been described as worrying by Tipperary County Councillors.

The transport company recently suggested that they would put a halt to all of their services dispatching from the Wexford port.

Councillors in the Carrick-on-Suir region are worried that the knock-on effect will see less people travelling through the town, negatively affecting businesses in the area.

Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne thinks the region would suffer economically from the reduction in ferry traffic.

