Extensions at Moyne and Newport schools approved

Extensions at two Tipperary primary schools have been approved.

The schools in question are located in Moyne and Newport.

The Board of Management at the Convent of Mercy National School in Newport had applied for permission to carry out work at the building on Church Street.

Tipperary County Council’s planning department has now granted permission for a single storey extension to the existing school consisting of two new resource rooms.

Meanwhile Moyne National School is also in for a revamp.

The board of management there has been given approval to extend a classroom and provide additional access and toilet facilities at the school near Thurles.