Tipperary’s efforts to tackle climate change were on show this week to an Oireachtas Committee.

Members of the Climate Action group were invited to see a number of projects in the county by the Tipperary Energy Agency.

They included the pool in Nenagh, Youghalara National School and the Eco Village in Cloughjordan.

Paul Kenny of the Tipperary Energy Agency said it gave them an opportunity to view first hand what is being done in the Premier.