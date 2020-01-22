Hannigan courts would be suitors

An Independent candidate in the Tipperary Constituency is making no secret of the fact that he is willing to support any of the main parties once it benefits the Premier County.

Joe Hannigan performed well in Offaly in the last General Election when the Lower Ormond area was part of that constituency.

The Coolbawn based County Councillor picked up over 5,000 first preference votes.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said his priority is to get the best deal for Tipperary by supporting whatever parties form the next Government.