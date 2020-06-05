Eight dogs seized during routine speed check near Thurles

Dogs worth around €5,000 have been seized in Tipperary.

Gardaí made the discovery during a routine speed check on the M8 near Thurles last night. Shortly before 8pm, Gardaí in the Thurles Roads Policing Unit noted a van exceeding the speed limit at Ashill, Thurles.

The van was stopped and, while speaking to the driver, Gardaí heard dogs barking in the rear of the van. Eight dogs – a mixture of lurchers, beagles and a border terrier – worth in the region of €5,000 were found.

Gardaí say the driver and passenger could give no explanation as to ownership of the dogs, which were also not micro chipped.

The dogs were subsequently seized and brought to a nearby animal shelter. No arrests have been made so far, but Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.