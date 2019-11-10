Tipp well represented at Young Scientist Exhibition

Seventeen projects from eight schools across Tipperary are finalists in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Topical issues, such as mental health and climate change, are dominating the projects this year.

Students have also honed in on transgender rights and the effects of social media on young people.

The students involved in the Tipperary projects will now start preparing to exhibit their work and meet the judges at the exhibition in January.

The winner will receive a substantial prize fund, the perpetual trophy and will go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Salamanca, Spain in September 2020.