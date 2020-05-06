Tipp teacher calls for fair system for Leaving Cert students

The Leaving Cert may still be scrapped, according to reports this morning.

The Irish Independent says the use of predictive grades will be discussed when the Education Minister meets stakeholders today.

Covid-19 has meant the state exams are due to begin on July 29th.

President of the Teachers Union of Ireland – Tipperary teacher Seamus Lahart – says any decision needs to have the best interests of students in mind.

“There have been a lot of hurlers on the ditch in relation to this issue.”

“But there has to be a fair and equitable system in place to allow for the progression onward of the 61,000 students who have been with us in schools for the last six years.”