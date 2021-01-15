Resumption of classes for special needs pupils described as a great relief

A Tipperary carers advocate is welcoming the announcement that special needs students in primary school will return to the classroom next week.

Special schools, special needs classes within primary schools and vulnerable students with complex needs will be allowed to return to in-class teaching next week.

It’s likely to be done on a staggered basis, starting on Thursday, in consultation with individual schools.

South Tipp regional lead with Family Carers Ireland, Richie Molloy says it’s a welcome development.

“We certainly welcome the announcement and even though it’s going to be Primary School children first of all at least it’s a start.”

“The fact that it’s happening so quickly – before the end of January – is certainly a welcome announcement a great relief to parents of special needs children.”