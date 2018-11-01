Submission made to save Clogheen Post Office

A submission has been made to An Post to stop it’s facility in Clogheen from being shut down.

Eight post offices in Tipperary have been earmarked for closure, however the company says that any settlement of over 500 people will maintain a level of service of some sort.

In the last census Clogheen had a population of under 500, however it’s claimed that’s now risen above the minimum set by An Post.

Fine Gael Cllr Marie Murphy has made a submission to the company to save the post office, and speaking on Tipp Today this morning she said An Post must listen…